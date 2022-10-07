Dr. Shilpa Gaitonde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaitonde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shilpa Gaitonde, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shilpa Gaitonde, MD
Dr. Shilpa Gaitonde, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Ascension St. Vincent Warrick, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital and Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center.
Dr. Gaitonde's Office Locations
Mid America Clinical Laboratories LLC3700 Washington Ave, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 485-7680
St Vincent Evansville Medical Group3801 Bellemeade Ave Ste 300, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 485-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Ascension St. Vincent Warrick
- Deaconess Henderson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
- Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
She explained to me a question that I had. I would recommend her to anyone. I am blessed to have her for my doctor. She has helped me a lot.
About Dr. Shilpa Gaitonde, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1346443892
Education & Certifications
- Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
