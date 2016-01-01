Dr. Shilpa Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shilpa Gupta, MD is a Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Mbbs, Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi, India and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank and Moffitt Cancer Center.
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 340-8931Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University|Medical College Of Wisconsin|Research Fellow, Thomas Jefferson University - Genitourinary Oncology|Thomas Jefferson University
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Intern, University of Connecticut- Internal Medicine
- Mbbs, Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi, India
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
- Moffitt Cancer Center
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
