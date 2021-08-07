Dr. Shilpa Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shilpa Jain, MD
Overview
Dr. Shilpa Jain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rajasthan / Dr. S.N. Medical College.
Dr. Jain works at
Locations
Glenn M. L. Pang MD Inc2226 Liliha St Ste 405, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 533-1708
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jain has excellent bedside manners and she takes the time to listen.
About Dr. Shilpa Jain, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1982840195
Education & Certifications
- University of Rajasthan / Dr. S.N. Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
