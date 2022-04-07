Dr. Shilpa Larkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shilpa Larkin, MD
Overview of Dr. Shilpa Larkin, MD
Dr. Shilpa Larkin, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.
Dr. Larkin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Larkin's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Radiation Oncology913 N Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larkin?
Oncology radiology she is wonderful about listening to me and explains things where you can understand she is kind and doesn't talk down to me. I would recommend anyone to that facility it's staff and Dr Larkin my only complaint is NO telehealth makes it hard driving all the way from Shepherdsville,Ky Telehealth would make it so much easier for so many especially for follow-ups on those of us that live out of town and don't want to go to Louisville. Again Greatest Doctor Sheila Larkin.
About Dr. Shilpa Larkin, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1801259841
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larkin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Larkin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Larkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larkin works at
Dr. Larkin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.