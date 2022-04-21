Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shilpa Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shilpa Mehta, MD
Dr. Shilpa Mehta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta's Office Locations
-
1
Bear Internal Medicine and Pediatrics PA1400 Peoples Plz Ste 201, Newark, DE 19702 Directions (302) 392-2200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
Love Dr. Mehta! It feels like more of a personal touch with her. Before I needed to specifically see a psychiatrist, she was so gentle and patient with my anxiety issues and always treated me with respect and like she was seeing a friend. Only downfall is that I had to switch to Medicaid and she doesn’t take that, but this is only temporary for me. I like her a lot!
About Dr. Shilpa Mehta, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1447236773
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.