Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shilpa Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Shilpa Reddy, MD is a Dermatologist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
Albuquerque Dermatology Associates5310 Homestead Rd NE Ste 301, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 872-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Albuquerque Urology Associates PA610 BROADWAY BLVD NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 225-2500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Timely. Friendly. Interested in the patient. Great communication regarding care. Nice staff. Very clean / attractive setting.
About Dr. Shilpa Reddy, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1639218639
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Folliculitis, Dry Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.