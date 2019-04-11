Dr. Shilpa Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shilpa Rose, MD
Overview of Dr. Shilpa Rose, MD
Dr. Shilpa Rose, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Med And Health Science.
Dr. Rose works at
Dr. Rose's Office Locations
-
1
Brown Brooks G III MD Office5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1030, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (410) 571-8733
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rose?
Dr. Shilpa Rose, a Top Notch Professional. My wife and I have seen Dr Rose for several years addressing some "challanging issues" and Dr Rose possess a great talent in resolving the issue at the same time listening and speaking exceptionally well to her clients. Dr Rose set's a High Brenchmark in her field, the office is super clean, modern and a joy to wait for Dr Rose and the Medical Assitance & Staff match Dr Rose's Top Level Performance, All are Very Professional, plus Can Do Aittudes !
About Dr. Shilpa Rose, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Gujarati and Persian
- 1285693556
Education & Certifications
- Geo Washington University School Med
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- George Washington University School Of Med And Health Science
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rose works at
Dr. Rose has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rose speaks Gujarati and Persian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.