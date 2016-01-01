Dr. Sambidi accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shilpa Sambidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shilpa Sambidi, MD
Dr. Shilpa Sambidi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Johnson City, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
Dr. Sambidi's Office Locations
Broome Oncology30 Harrison St Ste 100, Johnson City, NY 13790 Directions (607) 763-6850
Broome Oncology169 Riverside Dr, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 798-5307Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Shilpa Sambidi, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1821240011
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Sambidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sambidi has seen patients for Neutropenia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sambidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sambidi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sambidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sambidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sambidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.