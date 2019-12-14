Dr. Shilpa Sawardekar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawardekar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shilpa Sawardekar, MD
Overview
Dr. Shilpa Sawardekar, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntersville, NC. They completed their residency with Eastern Virginia Medical School
Dr. Sawardekar works at
Locations
Novant Health Northlake Dermatology9604 Holly Point Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (877) 825-6894
Sheboygan1440 N 25th St, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Directions (920) 457-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sawardekar listens to your concerns and makes you feel welcomed. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Shilpa Sawardekar, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
