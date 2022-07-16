Overview of Dr. Shilpa Shetty, MD

Dr. Shilpa Shetty, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Shetty works at Trinity Health Of New England in Waterbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.