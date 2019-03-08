See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Shilpa Thaker, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shilpa Thaker, MD

Dr. Shilpa Thaker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.

Dr. Thaker works at AUM Internal Medicine in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Thaker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AUM Internal Medicine
    3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 225, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 558-2111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Osteopenia
Pollen Allergy
Asthma
Osteopenia
Pollen Allergy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma
Osteopenia
Pollen Allergy
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
High Cholesterol
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Iodine Deficiency
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Loss of Taste
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 08, 2019
    I have been a patient of Dr. Thaker for over 10 years and have found her to be extremely knowledgible, patient, and caring. She repsonds quickly to all phone calls and inquiries and in general is an excellent doctor. Scott Beeten, Las Vegas, march 8, 2019
    — Mar 08, 2019
    About Dr. Shilpa Thaker, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609991959
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Umc/ Unsom
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNLV/Nev Sch Med
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shilpa Thaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thaker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thaker works at AUM Internal Medicine in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Thaker’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Thaker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thaker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

