Overview

Dr. Shilpa Vaidya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Spring, TX. They graduated from Mangalore University / Kasturba and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.