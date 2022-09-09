Dr. Shilpan Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shilpan Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shilpan Shah, MD
Dr. Shilpan Shah, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery6445 Main St Ste 2400, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-9948
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah checked on me daily while in the hospital and was prompt and professional. Always caring and answered all my questions and concerns.
About Dr. Shilpan Shah, MD
- Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1871763417
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Stony Brook University
- Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
