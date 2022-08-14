Overview of Dr. Shilpi Pradhan, MD

Dr. Shilpi Pradhan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glen Allen, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pradhan works at Eye Doctor MD PC in Glen Allen, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.