Dr. Shilpin Mehta, DO
Dr. Shilpin Mehta, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Port Huron, MI.
Dr. Mehta's Office Locations
Lake Huron Medical Group Surgery of2609 Electric Ave Ste B, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 216-1148
- 2 27351 Dequindre Rd # 301, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 967-7795
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Huron Medical Center
- Mclaren Port Huron
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and skilled surgeon fixed me up right explained everything and spoke proficient English
- General Surgery
- English
- 1871856948
