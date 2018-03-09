Overview of Dr. Shilpin Mehta, DO

Dr. Shilpin Mehta, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Port Huron, MI.



Dr. Mehta works at Lake Huron Medical Group Surgery of in Port Huron, MI with other offices in Madison Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.