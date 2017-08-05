Overview

Dr. Shimellis Alemayehu, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Lanham, MD. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Gondar College of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.



Dr. Alemayehu works at Greenbelt Pediatrics in Lanham, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.