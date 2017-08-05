Dr. Shimellis Alemayehu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alemayehu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shimellis Alemayehu, MD
Dr. Shimellis Alemayehu, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Lanham, MD. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Gondar College of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.
Lanham Neuro Science Center LLC9801 Greenbelt Rd Ste 101, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (202) 797-8806
Lanham Neuroscience Center9841 Greenbelt Rd Ste 206, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (301) 552-0008
- Doctors Community Hospital
I highly recommend this doctor as he is caring, knowledgeable, and took his time to hear my concerns and provided more than a listening ear. His expertise is great!!!! Will go back again
About Dr. Shimellis Alemayehu, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Amharic
- 1790883288
- University Md
- Gondar College of Medical Sciences
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Alemayehu speaks Amharic.
