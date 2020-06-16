Overview of Dr. Shimon Waldfogel, MD

Dr. Shimon Waldfogel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Waldfogel works at AMH Geropsychiatric Associates in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.