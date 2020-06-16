Dr. Shimon Waldfogel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldfogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shimon Waldfogel, MD
Overview of Dr. Shimon Waldfogel, MD
Dr. Shimon Waldfogel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Waldfogel works at
Dr. Waldfogel's Office Locations
-
1
AMH Geropsychiatric Associates1245 Highland Ave Ste 308, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waldfogel?
Don't believe all those bad reviews here. Dr. Waldfogel got me to a good place after suffering with severe anxiety. He got me on the proper medications, was empathetic to my overwhelming life and was patient with me as I poured my heart out to him. I was stunned to read the scathing reviews that I did. I am sorry those who wrote them experienced such a poor relationship with the doctor. He is anything but what the remarks make him out to be. He spent the necessary time with me, and I never felt he was disinterested in what I had to say.
About Dr. Shimon Waldfogel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- Male
- 1558314732
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldfogel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waldfogel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldfogel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waldfogel works at
Dr. Waldfogel has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldfogel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Waldfogel speaks Hebrew.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldfogel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldfogel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldfogel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldfogel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.