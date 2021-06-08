Dr. Shimul Patel, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shimul Patel, DMD
Overview
Dr. Shimul Patel, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Natick, MA. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Gentle Dental Natick1322 Worcester St, Natick, MA 01760 Directions (508) 639-8278
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr Patel is the kindest most professional dentist….. no one else I would see…. I travel from NJ just for her to do my crowns and for Samira to clean my teeth
About Dr. Shimul Patel, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1346537156
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.