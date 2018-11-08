Dr. Chiu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shin Chiu, MD
Overview of Dr. Shin Chiu, MD
Dr. Shin Chiu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Chiu's Office Locations
Shin C. Chiu M.d. A Professional Corp.11480 Brookshire Ave Ste 203A, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 928-6776
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Very awesome doctor! I had a right ear problem with sensation of unwanted fullness, pain, ringing sound constantly. He not even looked at my affected ear, assessed my nose, throat and jaw joint to provide me the comprehensive solution. He catches my chronic allergy problem right away as well as my jaw joint issue, not even touching it. He right away catches how I sleep at night (what position, etc). Very awesome! knows everything. He solved my ear issue right away and provided a good solution.
About Dr. Shin Chiu, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 58 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1851323794
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
