Dr. Shiney Nattakom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nattakom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shiney Nattakom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shiney Nattakom, MD
Dr. Shiney Nattakom, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Nattakom works at
Dr. Nattakom's Office Locations
-
1
Allergy Alternative Care66 Roadrunner Pkwy Ste 1B, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-2222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nattakom?
Dr. Nattakom's expertise and knowledge is extensive and up to date. She diagnosed correctly and gave great guidance and support thru a difficult condition. Her holistic approach is essential. 5 stars!
About Dr. Shiney Nattakom, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Malay
- 1396739579
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nattakom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nattakom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nattakom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nattakom works at
Dr. Nattakom speaks Malay.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nattakom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nattakom.
