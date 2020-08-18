Overview of Dr. Shiney Nattakom, MD

Dr. Shiney Nattakom, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Nattakom works at Allergy Alternative Care in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.