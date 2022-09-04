Dr. Shing-Chiu Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shing-Chiu Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shing-Chiu Wong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
Dr. Wong works at
Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Brilliant doctor with real compassion and patience and a disarming sense of humor. Made the situation a little less terrifying.
- Internal Medicine
- English, Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin
- St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.