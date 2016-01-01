Overview of Dr. Shingo Chihara, MD

Dr. Shingo Chihara, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Yamanashi Med University and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Chihara works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.