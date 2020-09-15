Overview

Dr. Shingo Yano, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin, Franciscan Health Michigan City and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Yano works at Behavioral Health Edctn Specs in New Lenox, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL and Libertyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.