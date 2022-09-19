See All Dermatologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Shino Aguilera, DO

Cosmetic Dermatology
4.2 (24)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Shino Aguilera, DO is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Western University Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.

Dr. Aguilera works at Shino Bay Cosmetic Dermatology, Plastic Surgery & Laser Institute in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shino Bay Cosmetic Dermatology, Plastic Surgery & Laser Institute
    350 E Las Olas Blvd Ste 110, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 765-3005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
CoolSculpting®
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
CoolSculpting®

Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
CoolSculpting®
Cosmetic Conditions
Dermatitis
Excessive Sweating
Hair Loss
Hair Transplants
Lash Enhancer
Microdermabrasion
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pellevé® RF Skin Tightening
Psoriasis
Radiesse® Injections
Restylane® Injections
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging
Skin Blemishes
Skin Discoloration
Skin Resurfacing
Ultherapy®
Vanquish® Fat Recontouring
Venous Sclerotherapy
Wrinkles
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Zerona® Laser Treatment
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 19, 2022
    I had the amazing opportunity to meet Dr. Shino Bay @ CAMexpo this weekend by experiencing the rádiese treatment & I am so very over the moon. Next year I’ll love to do sculptra is my dream.Millón de gracias you are incredible. See you next year or maybe sooner
    Liz Guevara — Sep 19, 2022
    About Dr. Shino Aguilera, DO

    • Cosmetic Dermatology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1316992514
    Education & Certifications

    • Wellington Regional Medical Center
    • Western University Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Med Of The Pacific
    • UCLA
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aguilera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aguilera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aguilera works at Shino Bay Cosmetic Dermatology, Plastic Surgery & Laser Institute in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Aguilera’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguilera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguilera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aguilera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aguilera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

