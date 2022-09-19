Dr. Aguilera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shino Aguilera, DO
Dr. Shino Aguilera, DO is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Western University Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Shino Bay Cosmetic Dermatology, Plastic Surgery & Laser Institute350 E Las Olas Blvd Ste 110, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Directions (954) 765-3005
- Broward Health Medical Center
- We do not accept health insurance
I had the amazing opportunity to meet Dr. Shino Bay @ CAMexpo this weekend by experiencing the rádiese treatment & I am so very over the moon. Next year I’ll love to do sculptra is my dream.Millón de gracias you are incredible. See you next year or maybe sooner
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
- Western University Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Med Of The Pacific
- UCLA
- Dermatology
Dr. Aguilera speaks Spanish.
