Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shiny Abraham, MD
Overview of Dr. Shiny Abraham, MD
Dr. Shiny Abraham, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Dr. Abraham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Abraham's Office Locations
-
1
A & B. Neurology3345 Western Center Blvd Ste 160, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Directions (817) 381-9650
-
2
Invicta Healthcare Pllc771 E Southlake Blvd Ste 101, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 381-9650
-
3
Parkland Memorial Hospital5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 590-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abraham?
About Dr. Shiny Abraham, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1740456144
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.