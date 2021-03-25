Dr. Alter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shira Alter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shira Alter, MD
Dr. Shira Alter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Alter works at
Dr. Alter's Office Locations
Boro. Park Obstetrics & Gynecology PC5925 15TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 974-2700
- 2 1414 Newkirk Ave Ste A, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Directions (718) 693-1011
Boropark5922 15Th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 972-2700
Boro Park Obstetrics and Gynecology PC52d Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11249 Directions (718) 388-2700Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Honestly I’ve read the reviews, and I have had nothing but a great experience with her, she always asks me if I have any questions and when I do she sits and explains everything and when I don’t it’s a quick visit. She’s always very personable and the staff is always great and wait time never to long. I’ve referred my best friend and 3 sisters and they all love her as well. Guess theirs someone out there for everyone.
About Dr. Shira Alter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alter works at
Dr. Alter has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alter speaks Hebrew.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Alter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.