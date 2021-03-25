Overview of Dr. Shira Alter, MD

Dr. Shira Alter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Alter works at Boro. Park Obstetrics & Gynecology PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.