Dr. Shira Grock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shira Grock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shira Grock, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Grock works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Santa Monica Endocrinology2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 550, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 981-3465
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grock?
About Dr. Shira Grock, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1871868968
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Grock using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Grock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grock works at
Dr. Grock has seen patients for Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grock has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.