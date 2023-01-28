Dr. Shira Varon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shira Varon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA.
UCSD Medical Offices South4168 Front St, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-7878
UC San Diego Health - La Jolla 8910 Villa La Jolla Drive - Obstetrics and Gynecology8910 Villa La Jolla Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 657-8745
Uc San Diego Health6030 Village Way Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (800) 926-8273
University of California San Diego Medical Center9300 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 657-8745Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I am eternally grateful that I was saved by Dr. Varon. I had been suffering from a large fibroid for 4 years. Initially the fibroid was 3 cm when discovered in 2019, but had grown to 11 cm by 2022. I went to several doctors that began scaring me with all kinds of bad news about cancer, suggesting I would need an immediate hysterectomy, and causing me to fall into a deep depression. Dr. Varon was very different than the other doctors, very positive and reassuring, which helped me to focus on positive outcomes. She offered me the one thing the other providers could not, and that was hope. She studied my case and very quickly determined that I wouldn't need a hysterectomy, and that and a minimally invasive fibroid removal surgery would be all I needed to get rid of this tumor and restore my health. Dr. Varon was able to perform the surgery very easily and with the best possible outcome, with no side effects. Dr. Varon is truly an angel, one that saves people lives. Thank You Dr Varon!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- George Washington University Hospital
Dr. Varon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varon has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Varon speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Varon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.