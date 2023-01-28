Overview of Dr. Shira Varon, MD

Dr. Shira Varon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA.



Dr. Varon works at UCSD Medical Offices South in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.