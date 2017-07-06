See All Ophthalmologists in Suffern, NY
Dr. Shirah Schwartz-Jacobs, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shirah Schwartz-Jacobs, MD

Dr. Shirah Schwartz-Jacobs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.

Dr. Schwartz-Jacobs works at Rockland I-care in Suffern, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schwartz-Jacobs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rockland I-care
    257 Lafayette Ave Ste 260, Suffern, NY 10901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 234-4020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye

B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 06, 2017
    Excellent doctor! Attentive, caring, kind and very diligent in meeting my children's vision care needs. We look forward to our annual visits. Can't say enough good things about the entire staff!
    Brooklyn, NY — Jul 06, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shirah Schwartz-Jacobs, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902024805
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shirah Schwartz-Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz-Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz-Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz-Jacobs works at Rockland I-care in Suffern, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schwartz-Jacobs’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz-Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz-Jacobs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz-Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz-Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

