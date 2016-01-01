Overview of Dr. Shiraz Kassam, MD

Dr. Shiraz Kassam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.



Dr. Kassam works at Abbingh LLC in Conyers, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.