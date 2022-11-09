Dr. Shiraz Yazdani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yazdani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shiraz Yazdani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shiraz Yazdani, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Medical Arts Hospital.
Dr. Yazdani works at
Locations
-
1
Lubbock Spine Institute3419 22nd St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 796-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
- Medical Arts Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yazdani was very friendly and help take care of my back pain. Great doctor!!!
About Dr. Shiraz Yazdani, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1093942484
Education & Certifications
- M D Anderson Cancer Ctr
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
