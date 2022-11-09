See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Shiraz Yazdani, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Shiraz Yazdani, MD

Pain Medicine
4.1 (31)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shiraz Yazdani, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Medical Arts Hospital.

Dr. Yazdani works at Lubbock Spine Institute in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Lubbock Spine Institute
    3419 22nd St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 796-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Medical Center
  • Medical Arts Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinomatous Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Male Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Metabolic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyradiculoneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yazdani?

    Nov 09, 2022
    Dr. Yazdani was very friendly and help take care of my back pain. Great doctor!!!
    Ruben Gonzalez — Nov 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shiraz Yazdani, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shiraz Yazdani, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yazdani to family and friends

    Dr. Yazdani's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yazdani

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shiraz Yazdani, MD.

    About Dr. Shiraz Yazdani, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093942484
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • M D Anderson Cancer Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shiraz Yazdani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yazdani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yazdani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yazdani works at Lubbock Spine Institute in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Yazdani’s profile.

    Dr. Yazdani has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yazdani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Yazdani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yazdani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yazdani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yazdani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shiraz Yazdani, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.