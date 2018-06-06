Overview of Dr. Shireen Bhargava, MD

Dr. Shireen Bhargava, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Southwestern Medical Center.



Dr. Bhargava works at A J Bhargava MD in Lawton, OK. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Colposcopy and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.