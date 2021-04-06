Overview

Dr. Shireen Gadallah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Gadallah works at Florida Digestive and Liver Specialists, PA in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.