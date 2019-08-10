Dr. Shirin Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shirin Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shirin Ahmad, MD
Dr. Shirin Ahmad, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ahmad's Office Locations
Folsom Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Injury Medical Clinic Inc.1743 Creekside Dr Ste 130, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 983-2307
Hospital Affiliations
- Marshall Medical Center
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
- UC Davis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. I feel she is very interested in her patients and providing a solution to their symptoms. I have multiple autoimmune issues and she has worked with me and greatly improved my situation.
About Dr. Shirin Ahmad, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1932182318
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.