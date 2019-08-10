See All Rheumatologists in Folsom, CA
Rheumatology
Overview of Dr. Shirin Ahmad, MD

Dr. Shirin Ahmad, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia

Dr. Ahmad works at Folsom Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ahmad's Office Locations

    Folsom Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Injury Medical Clinic Inc.
    1743 Creekside Dr Ste 130, Folsom, CA 95630

  Marshall Medical Center
  Sutter Roseville Medical Center
  UC Davis Medical Center

Arthritis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Osteoarthritis
Arthritis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Osteoarthritis

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 10, 2019
    Excellent. I feel she is very interested in her patients and providing a solution to their symptoms. I have multiple autoimmune issues and she has worked with me and greatly improved my situation.
    Kathy Worley — Aug 10, 2019
    About Dr. Shirin Ahmad, MD

    Rheumatology
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    University of Virginia
    Internal Medicine
