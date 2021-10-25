Dr. Bagheri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shirin Bagheri, MD
Overview of Dr. Shirin Bagheri, MD
Dr. Shirin Bagheri, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LUND UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF ODONTOLOGY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Bagheri works at
Dr. Bagheri's Office Locations
Cedars-sinai Rheumatology - Beverly Hills250 N Robertson Blvd Ste 603, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-3496
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bagheri is a caring and professional doctor who has Treated me for the last three years. Sne discovered I was on the verge of a heart attack and called me to go to the E.R, literally saving my life.
About Dr. Shirin Bagheri, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1821341892
Education & Certifications
- LUND UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF ODONTOLOGY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
