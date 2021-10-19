Overview of Dr. Shirin Banu, MD

Dr. Shirin Banu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Banu works at Cooper Green Mercy Health Services in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.