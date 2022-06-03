Dr. Shirin Towfigh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Towfigh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shirin Towfigh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shirin Towfigh, MD
Dr. Shirin Towfigh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Towfigh works at
Dr. Towfigh's Office Locations
-
1
Beverly Hills Hernia Center450 N Roxbury Dr Ste 224, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 358-5020
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Towfigh?
Excellent experience, the best hernia surgeon by far.
About Dr. Shirin Towfigh, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, French, Persian and Spanish
- 1285855288
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Towfigh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Towfigh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Towfigh works at
Dr. Towfigh speaks French, Persian and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Towfigh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Towfigh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Towfigh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Towfigh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.