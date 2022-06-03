See All General Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Shirin Towfigh, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (24)
Map Pin Small Beverly Hills, CA
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shirin Towfigh, MD

Dr. Shirin Towfigh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Towfigh works at Beverly Hills Hernia Center in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Towfigh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beverly Hills Hernia Center
    450 N Roxbury Dr Ste 224, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 358-5020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Cutaneous Nerve Entrapment Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Groin Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Meralgia Paresthetica Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 03, 2022
    Excellent experience, the best hernia surgeon by far.
    Erica Swensen — Jun 03, 2022
    About Dr. Shirin Towfigh, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, French, Persian and Spanish
    • 1285855288
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA Med Center
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    • UCLA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shirin Towfigh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Towfigh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Towfigh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Towfigh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Towfigh works at Beverly Hills Hernia Center in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Towfigh’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Towfigh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Towfigh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Towfigh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Towfigh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

