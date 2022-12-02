Dr. Shirine Majmudar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majmudar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shirine Majmudar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shirine Majmudar, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Houston, TX. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Willowbrook Cardiovascular Associates13300 Hargrave Rd Ste 500, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 464-3757
Houston Methodist Towne Lake Clinic9915 Barker Cypress Rd Ste 200, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (281) 737-1167Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lajja Neurology Association11920 Astoria Blvd Ste 290, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 464-3757
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
I first thought Dr Majmudar a bit cool but now after several visits I believe she is just reserved maybe an introvert. That said she is now more open and definitely honest about my prospects, which is a good thing. I will continue to see her whenever the need arises.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Majmudar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Majmudar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Majmudar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Majmudar has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Epilepsy and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Majmudar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Majmudar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majmudar.
