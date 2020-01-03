Dr. Kirtane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shirish Kirtane, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shirish Kirtane, MD is a Pulmonologist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Kirtane Associates M.d. P.A.210 N Westmonte Dr Ste 1000, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Directions (407) 682-6071
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kirtane has been my specialist since 2005 and is an excellent physician that treats the holistic way. He is my pulmonary but is open to all questions. Am blessed to have found him in 2005 as I believe he saved my life.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1982693115
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
