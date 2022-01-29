Dr. Shirish Mahajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Oncologists
- CA
- Sacramento
- Dr. Shirish Mahajan, MD
Dr. Shirish Mahajan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shirish Mahajan, MD
Dr. Shirish Mahajan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They completed their residency with SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
Dr. Mahajan works at
Dr. Mahajan's Office Locations
-
1
Sacramento3939 J St Ste 360, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 736-1536
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mercy General Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Erythropoietin Test
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bone Marrow Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cancer
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma, Large-Cell
- View other providers who treat Lymphosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Myelodysplastic Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Myeloproliferative Disorders
- View other providers who treat Neutropenia
- View other providers who treat Nodular Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Reticulosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat ENT Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Fallopian Tube Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hemophilia
- View other providers who treat Hemophilia A
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hodgkin's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Leukocytosis
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Male Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Mantle Cell Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancytopenia
- View other providers who treat Peritoneal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polycythemia Rubra Vera
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Testicular Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thalassemia
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Thrombocytosis
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tongue Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tonsil Cancer
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahajan?
Dr. Mahajan has always been patient to explain my condition, give me literature to expand my understanding of my diagnosis and refer me to other specialists as needed.
About Dr. Shirish Mahajan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Bengali, Hindi and Panjabi
- 1609808856
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahajan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahajan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahajan works at
Dr. Mahajan has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mahajan speaks Bengali, Hindi and Panjabi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahajan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahajan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.