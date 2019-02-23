See All General Surgeons in Alhambra, CA
Dr. Shirish Patel, MD

General Surgery
Alhambra, CA
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shirish Patel, MD

Dr. Shirish Patel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at Shirish C. Patel M.d. Inc. in Alhambra, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

    Shirish C. Patel M.d. Inc.
    1027 E Main St, Alhambra, CA 91801 (626) 570-8889

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California
  • San Gabriel Valley Medical Center

Abdominal Pain
Lipomas
Hemorrhoids
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 23, 2019
    Without doubt, he is THE BEST surgeon & human being. He is extremely attentive to each patient as if that person was the only one he was attending to and with warmth. He was my mother's surgeon for pancreatic cancer and I could not have been happier with him. He is careful with meds & surgery. If I ever need surgery he would be the only one that I would let do it. BUT, waiting is an issue. He is a surgeon so many things interrupt his schedule. He's the only one I would wait that long to see.
    About Dr. Shirish Patel, MD

    General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    54 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1457420622
    Medical Education
    BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
