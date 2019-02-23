Overview of Dr. Shirish Patel, MD

Dr. Shirish Patel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Shirish C. Patel M.d. Inc. in Alhambra, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.