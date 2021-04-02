Dr. Janumpally has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shirisha Janumpally, MD
Overview of Dr. Shirisha Janumpally, MD
Dr. Shirisha Janumpally, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
Laboratory Corporation of America3022 Williams Dr Ste 100, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 698-9400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Janumpally always addresses my health concerns & is caring & compassionate. If I contact her she always gets back with me .
About Dr. Shirisha Janumpally, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Janumpally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janumpally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janumpally works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Janumpally. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janumpally.
