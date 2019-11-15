Dr. Shirlann Knight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shirlann Knight, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shirlann Knight, MD
Dr. Shirlann Knight, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Knight's Office Locations
Wellness Card LLC1320 Woodman Dr, Dayton, OH 45432 Directions (937) 223-1781
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first appointment with Mrs. Knight today and it went great. I was worried after reading some of the reviews but after meeting with her, I just can't imagine not liking her. She is very down to earth and did not make me feel uncomfortable at all. ( which is rare for me and doctors). She was not pushy AT ALL. I spent about 45 minutes with her. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Shirlann Knight, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1982810198
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knight has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knight accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

33 patients have reviewed Dr. Knight. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knight.
