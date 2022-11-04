Dr. Shirley Anain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shirley Anain, MD
Overview of Dr. Shirley Anain, MD
Dr. Shirley Anain, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Anain's Office Locations
Shirley A Anain MD PC4949 Harlem Rd Ste 302, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 838-1333
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Anain for abdominoplasty (tummy tuck). Wish I had done this sooner! For one year prior to surgery I purposefully lost 35 lbs so that my body would be at its ideal weight. Dr. Anain explained the procedure and what to realistically expect right after surgery-- this was no walk in the park! Because of her detailed explanation and her caring staff, I was prepared for post-surgery drains, care and pain. I knew I was in good hands with Dr. Anain. I am six-plus months out and am SO HAPPY with the results! Do your homework, understand that you are having major surgery, listen to the doctor and follow instructions and you'll have good outcomes.
About Dr. Shirley Anain, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891755708
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anain has seen patients for Wound Repair, Lipomas and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anain speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Anain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.