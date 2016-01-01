Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shirley Andrews, MD
Overview of Dr. Shirley Andrews, MD
Dr. Shirley Andrews, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.
Dr. Andrews' Office Locations
Tpmg Inc Skyport Medical Office Building1721 TECHNOLOGY DR, San Jose, CA 95110 Directions (408) 436-4454
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shirley Andrews, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1013086768
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.