Dr. Shirley Bembo, MD
Dr. Shirley Bembo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
1
Advocare Lawrenceville Internal Medicine168 Franklin Corner Rd Ste 2A, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-0075
2
Advocare Endocrinology Assoc of Princeton579A Cranbury Rd Ste 101, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (609) 896-0079
3
Endocrinology Associates of Princeton601 Ewing St Ste C8, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-4433
4
Advocare Endocrinology Associates of Princeton256 Bunn Dr Ste D, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-4433
- Princeton Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
She always answers all my questions.Makes patient feel comfortable.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Tagalog
- 1023041472
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- St Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
- U of the East
