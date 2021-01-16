Overview of Dr. Shirley Visser, DPM

Dr. Shirley Visser, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Washington, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Visser works at Midwest Podiatry in Creve Coeur, MO with other offices in Farmington, MO, Saint Louis, MO and Washington, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.