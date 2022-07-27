See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Shirley Chan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shirley Chan, MD

Dr. Shirley Chan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.

Dr. Chan works at Stepan Kasimian MD Inc in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stepan Kasimian MD Inc
    1505 Wilson Ter Ste 300, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 409-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 27, 2022
    Dr. Chan is the best OB! She cares about her patients and takes her time to ensure they get the best care possible. She took care of me and my baby my whole pregnancy and I am eternally grateful for her care as a provider. She is caring and thoughtful in her process. She is truly an angel! Thank you Dr. Chan for taking such good care of Rome and myself. We will forever be grateful! -Macall
    — Jul 27, 2022
    About Dr. Shirley Chan, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Cantonese and Chinese
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Lac Usc Woman's Hospital
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shirley Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chan works at Stepan Kasimian MD Inc in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chan’s profile.

    Dr. Chan speaks Cantonese and Chinese.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

