Overview

Dr. Shirley Chi, MD is a Dermatologist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Chi works at James Y Wang MD in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rosacea and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.