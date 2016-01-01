Overview

Dr. Shirley Fung, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Fung works at Asthma Allergy & Pulmonary Assoc., P.C. in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.